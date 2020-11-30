Fort Hays State University students keep toy building tradition alive despite pandemic

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University announced Monday that students and faculty in the Department of Applied Technology plan to assemble 200 wooden toys for children who otherwise might not receive a Christmas gift — despite the project being considered to be canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The annual Dr. Fred P. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots (TUFT) Day at Fort Hays State TUFT project was started in 1990 by Dr. Ruda, former chair of the Department of Applied Technology. FHSU students design the toys and volunteers from the university and the Hays community gather in the campus woodshop to sand, glue, nail, assemble, and apply oil finish to the toys.

FHSU said that because of the pandemic this year, the faculty decided to have students in FHSU’s chapter of the Technology and Engineering Education Collegiate Association construct the toys the first week of December.

The toys will then be delivered to the local TUFT organization, which then distributes them in time for Christmas.

