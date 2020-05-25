Fort Larned takes you back in time

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – An important part of the nation’s history is in Kansas.

As settlers moved west, security and protection were provided by soldiers.

In 1859, the U.S. Army established a post in the middle of the prairie and named it Fort Larned.

“We try to recreate what life would have been like then,” Fort Larned Chief Ranger George Elmore said.

In the middle of the Kansas plains, the American flag flies high.

“It’s actually a place you can feel and touch history,” Elmore said. “The American West comes alive here.”

When you step into the barracks at Fort Larned, you see where soldiers slept two to a bed, four to a bunk.

At full strength, the barracks could hold 100 soldiers.

Fort Larned Chief Engineer George Elmore has been walking these grounds for 40 years.

He said they paid special attention to all the details, on all of these original buildings, even the officer’s quarters look just as they did when soldiers were here.

“We are very careful of whenever we do anything, it is historically correct,” Elmore said.

You can see where the sick were taken care of, the surgeon’s office and right in the middle of the room, the operating table.

The wood-burning stove, is still piled high with wood to keep the sick warm, and the hospital also features the only indoor bathroom in the entire place.

Patients were transported in the fort’s ambulances, and Elmore said it was a two-day trip to Fort Hays, more than 50 miles each way.

He said they also had about 55 escort wagons and that was a lot of wooden wheels to keep in motion.

“Let’s go take a look at the blacksmith shop and visit with him a minute,” Elmore said.

The blacksmith says the main job was wagon repair, but they also worked on gate latches, hinges, and whatever else needed to be done, so they always had plenty of work.

“It’s been rewarding, too, to get to see it transform,” Elmore said.

At Fort Larned, you really do get a feel for what life was like back then, and Elmore said it is their job to ensure the place is here for many years to come.

He said they strive to preserve and interpret the stories of the soldiers, who left messages etched in stone, more than a 100 years ago.

“The railroads are being built, more people wanted to come in and settle, so all of a sudden, the more people you have moving through, the more resistance you got from the Indians,” Elmore said.

The soldiers were the Guardians of the Sante Fe Trail.

“Being on the Sante Fe Trail would be like being on 1-70 today,” Elmore said.

The U.S. military used the two-way highway, to supply the western forts.

“That was their job, was guarding the soldiers, or escorting up and down of caravans and mail, they had to guard the mail coaches when they went through all the time,” Elmore said. “The mail was very important to be able to get through, so for a period of time soldiers from Fort Larned had to ride coaches, until they met up with other soldiers.”

Elmore said the Fort offers so many history lessons, that can’t be learned in a book.

“To have an understanding of the past, I think is very important to people,” Elmore said.

From watching a blacksmith in action to holding a replica of an officer’s wool coat, to a better understanding of what was endured here.

“The monument was put in, in 1867, so that’s the original monument,” Elmore said.

Fort Larned is a place where history from 150 years ago comes to life, where you can really get a feel for what it was like when soldiers were at Fort Larned.

If you want more information about what all the National Historic Site has to offer, just click here.

“Honoring America’s Heroes” a KSN News special

LATEST STORIES: