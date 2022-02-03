TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The United States Army said Wednesday that it will immediately begin separating Soldiers from the service who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Steve Elstrom, with the Fort Riley Public Affairs Office, told KSNTNews that Fort Riley will fall in step with the Department of Army announcement and will begin involuntary separation proceedings for soldiers who refuse the COVID-19 vaccination order. Elstrom reiterated the Department of Army position that, “having a force fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is critical to ensuring our Soldiers are ready to fight and win.”

According to the U.S. Army Public Affairs Department, a directive issued by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, commanders are to initiate involuntary administrative separation proceedings against any Soldier who has refused the COVID-19 vaccination order and does not have an approved or pending exemption request.

“Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth. “Unvaccinated Soldiers present a risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption.”

Elstrom said Fort Riley cannot release specific numbers related to vaccinations of soldiers within the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, Kansas.

The U.S. Active Army reported their vaccination rates were 96% complete on Jan. 26, for Army Reserve, vaccination rates were 79% complete, with 83% partial.

The Army has approved six exemptions and denied 656. They have denied 266 religious exemptions and approved zero. As of Jan. 26, 3,073 official reprimands have been issued.

In July of 2021 Raymond Harris, Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army 1ID & Fort Riley Command and Douglas Simms II, Major General, U.S. Army Commanding, issued a report stating that the transmission rates and vaccination status were endangering soldiers and the mission of Fort Riley.

The statement said, “vaccination remains the best way to counter the virus, protect our people and return to a sense of normalcy.”