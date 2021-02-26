Foul-mouthed Kansas judge suspended from bench by Kansas Supreme Court

FILE – In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins, right, of Montgomery County, Kansas, confers with his attorney, Christopher Joseph, during a break in his disciplinary hearing in Topeka, Kansas. Cullins, who cursed at courthouse employees so often that a trial clerk kept a “swear journal” documenting his obscene outbursts, should be publicly censured and receive professional coaching, but his removal from the bench is not warranted, a disciplinary panel recommended Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A foul-mouthed Kansas judge accused of bigotry who cursed at courthouse employees so often that a trial clerk kept a “swear journal” documenting his obscene outbursts has been suspended from the bench for one year.

The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday called Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins’ behavior “quite troubling” while meting out a harsher punishment than was recommended by a disciplinary panel.

The court says Cullins shows bias and the appearance of bias in his remarks and that his coarse language sullies the judiciary.

The ruling is effective immediately, but the court said it would consider waiving the remaining suspension after 60 days if he enters into an approved plan for training and counseling.