Founder’s Day: KSN teaming up with Starkey to wash a fleet of buses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN’s parent company, Nexstar, will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Thursday, June 17. In honor of the anniversary, employees at stations in the Nexstar Nation will participate in helping local community organizations across the country for Founder’s Day of Caring.

In Wichita, employees with KSN will help out Starkey by washing their fleet of buses. Starkey was founded in 1930 and is the oldest community-based nonprofit in Sedgwick County serving people with disabilities.

