Founders Grove opens its doors focused on economic development

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Founders Grove, an area designed to empower urban entrepreneurs, held it’s grand opening today in northeast Wichita.

Nearly all the work done to prepare the building was done by minority owned companies.

The goal of Founder’s Grove is to be a place where new ideas can form and grow. It’s also a focal point to help this specific area of Wichita grow.

“I see what happens when our communities try to rebuild and regroup in the absence of economic development,” said Christina Long, of the Create Campaign. “We can talk about better police relationships, we talk about better health and wellness, but if we leave out economic development we are missing an opportunity.”

A former Commerce Bank was donated to create Founder’s Grove.



Funds from the District One Hyatt Project helped pay for the project.