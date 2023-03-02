WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Four children and an adult escaped a house fire in north Wichita early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called out just before 3:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of North Cleveland.

Firefighters say they got there quickly, but the fire was already burning in about 80% of the home by the time they arrived. There were only two rooms they could safely search.

The home is a total loss. The American Red Cross was called out to assist the family.

A Wichita Fire Department spokesperson on the scene said the fire possibly started in a back bedroom, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

Fire investigators have started to look for the official cause of the blaze.