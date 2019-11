REPUBLIC COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Four children died on Thanksgiving in a crash in Republic County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday troopers responded to an accident where a car had crashed into a pond near 30 Road and U.S. 36.

First responders said that four children, all under the age of 8, died on the scene. A woman was rushed to a Salina hospital with injuries. A man in the car was not hurt.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is actively investigating this crash.