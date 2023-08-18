WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are looking for a job or a change of careers, dust off your résumé and head to the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon #100. The center is holding four job fairs in four days.

The job fairs are Monday through Thursday, Aug. 21-24, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the focus of the job fairs will be manufacturing. Some of the businesses will be:

Chance Rides Manufacturing

Cox Machine

Integra Technologies

KAMAN Composites

Leading Technology

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the focus is health care. Participants include:

Catholic Care Center

Legend Senior Living

Heartspring

NMC Health

Interim Healthcare of Wichita Inc.

Wednesday, Aug. 23, is for city, county and school jobs:

City of Park City

City of Wichita

Maize USD 256

Sedgwick County

USD 259 Wichita Public Schools

The last day, Thursday, Aug. 24, is aerospace companies:

Accurus Aerospace Corp.

Sunshine Metals

HM Dunn Aerosystems

Park Aerospace Corp.

Yingling Aviation

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Individuals with a disability may request accommodations by contacting the Workforce Centers at 316-771-6800, TDD: 711 or 800-766-3777 or admin@workforce-ks.com.