WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are looking for a job or a change of careers, dust off your résumé and head to the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon #100. The center is holding four job fairs in four days.
The job fairs are Monday through Thursday, Aug. 21-24, between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 21, the focus of the job fairs will be manufacturing. Some of the businesses will be:
- Chance Rides Manufacturing
- Cox Machine
- Integra Technologies
- KAMAN Composites
- Leading Technology
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the focus is health care. Participants include:
- Catholic Care Center
- Legend Senior Living
- Heartspring
- NMC Health
- Interim Healthcare of Wichita Inc.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, is for city, county and school jobs:
- City of Park City
- City of Wichita
- Maize USD 256
- Sedgwick County
- USD 259 Wichita Public Schools
The last day, Thursday, Aug. 24, is aerospace companies:
- Accurus Aerospace Corp.
- Sunshine Metals
- HM Dunn Aerosystems
- Park Aerospace Corp.
- Yingling Aviation
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Individuals with a disability may request accommodations by contacting the Workforce Centers at 316-771-6800, TDD: 711 or 800-766-3777 or admin@workforce-ks.com.