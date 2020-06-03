Four women manage to escape after car ends up in west Wichita pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews responded to a ‘car in water’ call at 37th Street North and Ridge Tuesday evening. The call came shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, rescue crews found that a driver had lost control of her vehicle while possibly speeding at a turn and drove into a pond in the area. There were three others in the car. The driver and all three passengers managed to get out of the water.

Officials said that all four women in the vehicle were in their late teens or early 20s. Three of the women were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

