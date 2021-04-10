4 injured in crash at Kellogg and Meridian

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said four people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Kellogg and Meridian Saturday afternoon.

According to Wichita police, the driver of one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection striking the other car in the process. Police said they are still investigating who caused the crash.

Four people involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. The intersection was closed off to traffic while crews cleaned up the scene.