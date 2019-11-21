Four juveniles caught and arrested following retail store theft and attack

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Four juveniles were taken into custody by police on multiple counts, including aggravated battery and robbery stemming from an incident at a retail store earlier this month.

Wichita Police Department says that at November 9 at approximately 10 a.m., police responded to an assault call at TJ Maxx in the 8100 block of East Kellogg.

When police arrived, they spoke to a loss prevention employee, as well as witnesses who reported three suspects shoplifting items from the store and attacking the loss prevention employee when she attempted to stop them.

The three suspects battered the woman by punching and kicking her. A fourth suspect exited a nearby vehicle, battered the victim then took the woman’s cell phone.

The employee told police she temporarily lost consciousness and also sustained minor injuries from the attack.

The suspects, a 12-year-old female and three 15-year-old-females, fled the scene in a black Cadillac.

Police investigators were able to identify the suspects, whom police arrested, booked, and took to the juvenile detention center.

The juvenile suspects were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, and theft. One of the 15-year-old females also had an outstanding warrant.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.