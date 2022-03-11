WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Changes are coming to air travel at four smaller Kansas airports. SkyWest Airlines has announced it is terminating United Express service at Salina, Hays, Dodge City and Liberal.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, SkyWest notified the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) that it intends to terminate the service at a total of 29 locations in nine states.

The Salina Airport Authority said SkyWest lacks the pilots needed to meet demand and is reducing flying across its network.

The Wichita Airport Authority says the shortage was caused in part by the coronavirus pandemic. Pilots took early retirement packages, forcing airlines to increase salaries. The mainline airlines hire pilots from the lower-cost, regional carriers, leaving fewer airlines to serve small markets.

According to the Salina airport, USDOT will issue a hold-in order prohibiting SkyWest from terminating service at the 29 locations until a replacement airline is selected and begins operations.

In Salina, SkyWest is expected to maintain the current daily schedule for service to Denver and Chicago during the hold-in period. Salina hopes to have a replacement airline selected by summer. It says flights should not be affected.