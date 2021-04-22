Four Kansas towns get money to support biofuels

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Kansas towns will benefit from a U.S. Department of Agriculture effort to get more people to use biofuels.

The USDA is investing $615,000 in Colby, Russell, Hays, and Goodland to increase American biofuel availability. The project will add and replace 33 dispensers and four storage tanks at four Triplett fueling stations in the towns.

USDA Rural Development Acting State Director for Kansas Dan Fischer says the funds were made available through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP).

“Investments made through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program help both our agriculture and energy sectors,” said Fischer.

He says it will also help provide stability for rural feedstock producers.

The USDA says this will increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 7 million gallons a year.

In all, the USDA is investing $18.4 million in 20 states through HBIIP.