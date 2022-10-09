WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four people were able to escape an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), they received a call at 1:16 a.m. for the report of a structure fire in the 300 block of E. Avenue F.

Four adults were able to escape before the department’s arrival.

Upon arrival, the HFD says found a 1.5-story house with heavy fire showing from the front of it.

Crews were able to perform an aggressive defensive attack to extinguish the fire. They say they then transitioned to an offensive strategy to control hidden fires within the home.

Once the fire was knocked down, fire crews say they were able to perform an extensive overhaul of the home. Two dogs were found in the home who had died as a result of the fire. Another dog was found and able to be saved, according to the HFD.

Hutchinson fire says the home is now inhabitable and that Red Cross has been notified.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.