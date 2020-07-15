Four people, including two from Hutchinson, killed in Kansas crashes Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said four people were killed in crashes Tuesday on Kansas roads.

The first crash happened three miles west of Concordia on Kansas Highway 9 around 2:45 p.m. The KHP report said a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle was eastbound and attempted to negotiate a curve and struck a westbound 2013 Chevy Silverado pickup. Micheal E. Kaufman and Delinda L. Kaufman, both 67 of Hutchinson, were killed in the crash. A 45-year-old Beloit man, who was driving the pickup, wasn’t seriously injured but reported pain.

Another fatal crash was reported around 6:15 p.m. in Stafford County a mile east of Seward at the junction of Kansas Highway 19 and U.S. 281. The KHP report said a 2008 Dodge Magnum was traveling east on K-19 and failed to yield to a stop sign and struck a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country traveling on U.S. 281. There were six people inside that van. The patrol reports a 73-year-old passenger, Judy M. McKiearnan of Louisburg, was killed. The other five, including three children, were transported to the University of Kansas Medical System at Great Bend to be checked for their injuries. The 38-year-old driver of the Magnum was also transported to Great Bend with serious injuries.

The last crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in Montgomery County on U.S. 75 and County Road 2600. According to KHP, a semi was on County Road 2600 and the driver was attempting to back down the roadway when a Ford van traveling on U.S. 75 struck it. The driver of the van, 62-year-old Paul T. Workman of Parsons, was killed in the crash. A 47-year-old passenger in the van was transported to a Tulsa hospital. The 49-year-old driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

