Several people were injured in a crash at K-42 and 135th Street West on Jan. 31, 2023. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders are on the scene of a crash that happened just before noon Tuesday.

It was at Kansas Highway 42 and 135th Street West, about two miles southwest of Wichita city limits. Law enforcement officers have closed both roads as they investigate.

Sedgwick County dispatchers tell KSN News that three people have potentially serious injuries, and one person has minor injuries.

Drivers may want to find another route until the scene is cleared.