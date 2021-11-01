3 people killed in Butler County crash

Story has been updated to clarify that three people were killed in a crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released more information Monday about a crash that killed three people late Saturday.

Butler County dispatchers tell KSN that two pickup trucks crashed just east of El Dorado around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. It happened near the intersection of Kansas Highway 177 and U.S. Highway 54.

When deputies arrived, they found one vehicle on fire with both occupants dead. One had been thrown from the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as James W. Larcum, 69, of Eureka.

Deputies believe the first vehicle crossed the center line striking Larcum’s vehicle. The identity of the other vehicle’s occupants has not been released at this time, pending notification of family.