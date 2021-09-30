Four people killed in western Kansas head-on crash

GREELEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Four people died in a crash in Greeley County Wednesday evening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a pickup and an SUV crashed head-on on a gravel road, Greeley County Road 14, around 5 p.m.

Trooper Mike Racy said there was one person in one of the vehicles and three people in the other vehicle. They are still trying to identify some of the victims so they can notify family members.

Racy said he was limited in how much information he could release until troopers talk to the next of kin.

KSN will continue to follow this story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.