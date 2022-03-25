WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “Four quality teams,” is how Wichita State University’s Associate Athletics Director Brad Pittman describes the upcoming action for the NCAA women’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in Wichita this weekend. Pittman is the tournament’s director. The games will be played at Intrust Bank Arena.

On Saturday, No. 4 Tennessee will face No. 1 Louisville at 3 p.m. The game will be followed by No. 10 South Dakota against No. 3 Michigan at 5:30 p.m.

Pittman is hoping fans will come out and support the event.

“Tennessee has a rich, rich tradition of basketball, and they’re a good program. You know Michigan is another program that’s a high-quality program,” said Pittman. “In South Dakota, if you watched that game against Baylor, they earned that victory. They went out there, and they did a very good Baylor team, and they beat them handily.”

Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper celebrates with Sara Puckett (1) after Tennessee beat Belmont in a women’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The South Dakota bench cheers during the second half of a college basketball game against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 20, 2022. . (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Michigan guard Danielle Rauch (23) and guard Amy Dilk react at the end of the college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Villanova, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Gonzaga guard Mckayla Wiliams (24) shoots over Louisville forward Liz Dixon (22) during the first half of a women’s NCAA tournament college basketball second-round game in Louisville, Ky., Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Tickets for the tournament have been moving in the last few days, and Pittman says there are still some available.

“I mean, it’s very affordable. Going to be high-quality basketball and great for your family to bring them out and enjoy a day here,” he said. “We would obviously love to have a full arena, but you know, my metric for this is we wanted to fill the lower bowl, which we’ve already done that on day one, so we’re going to the upper bowl.”

Already, the teams have arrived, and the fans are expected to follow Friday.

“It’s about the kids when they arrive here, and they’re all going to arrive today. I want their moments in Wichita to be a wonderful time win or lose. I want them to have fond memories of their time here,” added Pittman.

There will be several events, including a fanfest on Saturday at Wichita’s Naftzger Park. The park is located a block north of the arena.

“I think will be a great opportunity for fans to get out. Rumor has it Louisville’s band and cheer might be there, so that would be a good opportunity for folks to see them and hopefully add to the atmosphere.”

The tournament was awarded to Wichita four years ago. Pittman says plans really started last summer and ramped up in the last few months.

You can watch the games on ESPN2 or buy tickets to attend here.

INFORMATION ON NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

Intrust Bank Arena encourages fans planning to attend the NCAA Championship to arrive early

DOORS OPEN:

Saturday – 2 p.m.

Monday – 7 p.m.

GAME TIMES:

Saturday, March 26:

3 p.m. – (1) Louisville vs. (4) Tennessee

5:30 p.m. – (3) Michigan vs. (10) South Dakota

Monday, March 28:

8 p.m. – Winners of Saturday’s Games

PARKING INFO:

Carpooling is highly encouraged. During the tournament, navigate with the ease and expertise of a local by utilizing resources such as printable maps, interactive parking maps and more. Fans can learn more here, refer to the attached parking maps, or visit www.parkdowntown.org for detailed information on parking. Fans are also encouraged to follow @parkdowntown on Twitter for real-time parking updates.

DROP-OFF & PICKUP:

The east lane of Emporia Street will be dedicated to drop-offs & pick-ups for hotel shuttles, rideshare vehicles and taxis.

CAMERA POLICY:

Small point and shoot cameras only. No 35 MM or detachable lens cameras. No audio or video recording devices.

BAG POLICY:

Intrust Bank Arena enforces a Clear Bag Policy. Each ticketed guest can carry one large clear bag — either a one-gallon plastic storage bag or bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14″ x 6″ x 14″ — plus a small clutch or purse that do not exceed 5.5″ x 8.5″.



MOBILE TICKETS:

All tickets for this event will be in digital form in your My Select-A-Seat account. Speed up your entry process by saving your tickets to your mobile wallet prior to arriving. For FAQ’s and instructions on mobile tickets, click here.

SECURITY POLICY:

All patrons are subject to search. To make the process of the security searches fast and smooth, please have all items removed from your pockets, open all jackets and purses, and have your tickets out and ready to be scanned.

FOOD/BEVERAGE:

Concessions will be available during this event. You can visit our food and beverage page to see the variety of concessions you can expect. Additionally, our concessions are now a cashless experience, where only card and mobile payments will be accepted.