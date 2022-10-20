WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Honore Adversis Foundation has announced more ways they are honoring Deputy Sidnee Carter. She was killed in a crash on Friday, Oct. 7, and her funeral was held a week later.

Honore Adversis says metal wristbands engraved with Deputy Sidnee Carter’s name, ID number, and the date of her “end of watch” will be sold for $15 each. Silicone memorial bracelets with same nearly the same information will be sold for $5 each. Both bracelets and wristbands will be available for the public to purchase. The bracelets and wristbands can be purchased at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office squad room (located at 1015 W. Stillwell, Wichita, KS 67213).

Metal bracelets Silicone bracelets

Meanwhile, the organization is still selling “In Memory of Deputy Sidnee Carter” t-shirts until Saturday, Nov. 5. To purchase a shirt, please click here. The shirts will be available in cotton or sports performance material in four different colors. There is an option to mail the shirts for an additional fee, or you may pick up your order from US Logo, Inc., 520 N. West St, Wichita, KS 67203.

If you would instead like to make a donation, click the website (please note for SGCO SO Deputy Sidnee Carter). Checks can be mailed directly to “The Honore Adversis Foundation,” 477 N. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67203. Please write “Deputy Sidnee Carter” in the memo line of the check.

The organization says all proceeds benefit the family of Deputy Carter.