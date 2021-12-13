Fox News’ Murdoch buys Montana ranch from Koch Industries

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Fox News chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch attends the WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards at The Museum of Modern Art in New York.

DILLON, Mont. (AP) — Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch has bought a large cattle ranch in southwest Montana from a subsidiary of Koch Industries.

The Beaverhead Ranch is spread across more than 500 square miles of private and leased land west of Yellowstone National Park.

It has about 7,000 cattle and is home to 15 families who are employed on the ranch. The ranch was founded in 1865 and acquired in 1951 by a company run by the founder of Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries.

The purchase was confirmed by a Murdoch spokesperson after being first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which is owned by Murdoch’s News Corp.

