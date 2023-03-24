WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Foxes and coyotes are adapting more and more to city life, and the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife (KDPW) is trying to find out more about foxes and coyotes that have started to call Wichita home.

The wildlife regional supervisor for the KDPW, Jon Beckmann, says while seeing these animals in urban areas is nothing new, they are trying to gather more accurate data on them to find out more about how they have been adapting to Wichita.

“There was a fox near the Keeper (of the Plains) a few years ago. I sat on the ground, and he got within five feet of me before someone else scared it away. I saw two a couple of years ago at work. Truly beautiful creatures,” said Thomas, who shared this photo with KSN.

He says if you see a fox or coyote, that doesn’t mean they are a threat.

“These species are adapting to living in cities, and so I would say for most people, enjoy that aspect of seeing wildlife in places that you may not actually expect to see them,” Beckmann said.

Beckmann says they are most likely just doing what these species do on a daily basis. These two generalist species have adapted well to co-existing with people in cities.

“I just saw a coyote in Riverside,” exclaimed Javan Gonzalez, who shared this photo with KSN.

The goal of their study is to collect data that could map where the animals live, find out what urban habitats they prefer, and any hotspots for interactions. That way, the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife can better manage these species.

Kevin Hanks is one of the many Wichitans seeing a fox in his yard for the first time.



“I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is kind of cool,'” Hanks said. “Usually, you know you see a fox, you’re driving down the highway or something, and you may see one, but seeing him that close was kind of a different experience.”

Another reason for the study is to determine whether technology has played a factor in sightings recently.

“On the West side. They come up from the street drain,” said Kim Kraft, who shared this photo with KSN.

“One of the things that really led to the increase in the number of calls about coyotes and red foxes is the advent of things like Ring doorbell cameras, and so one of the things we want to know is what’s happening with our population? Is it just an increase in the reporting, or is there an increase in numbers in certain areas?” Beckmann said.

Hanks says he’s been seeing it more on social media recently.

“I’m seeing the hearing a lot more through Facebook and stuff,” Hanks said.

Also, Beckmann says drought is a factor that impacts a lot of wildlife.

“One of the things drought can do oftentimes when they have a decreasing food supply or water supplies, that can increase their movements throughout the day or really through a season or a year,” Beckmann said.

Another thing they want to find out is whether the animals are transient or residents.

Courtesy: Michael Kiser

When it comes to protecting your animals, Beckmann says just make sure you don’t keep your small dogs or cats outside alone in the dark when you don’t have a tall fence.

KDPW is asking people to submit any video footage or in-person sightings of the animals, dead or alive. They say no piece of data is too small. You can submit those here.

To learn more about coyotes and foxes, visit the KDWP’s website.