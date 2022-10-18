WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 (FOP) has called on Wichita Mayor Dr. Brandon Whipple to apologize or resign following a confrontation between the mayor and a WPD officer last month.

The FOP released a statement late Tuesday condemning Whipple’s actions.

“We strongly condemn the actions of Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and his unethical behavior during and after the incident,” the statement reads in part. “Not only was there no apology offered to Brother Vogt, Mayor Whipple’s political allies immediately engaged social media in an attempt to publicly impugn and discredit Brother Vogt. This further demonstrates our belief that Mayor Whipple understood what he did was completely improper and that he handled the situation inappropriately.”

“Mayor Whipple should offer a public apology to Brother Vogt and the members of the Wichita Police Department and accept full responsibility for his actions. If Mayor Whipple is unable to do this, he must immediately resign as Mayor of Wichita,” concludes the statement.

The statement comes after body camera footage detailing a confrontation between Officer Atlee Vogt and Whipple during a neighborhood cleanup event in south Wichita was released.

Whipple says Vogt was “screaming” at him before the body camera was turned on. In the footage, Whipple is seen calling City Manager Robert Layton to file a complaint.

The Wichita Police Department said after reviewing the footage, it would not be conducting an investigation into Officer Vogt, saying, “The officer acted in accordance with WPD Policy and Regulations.”

