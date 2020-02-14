Live Now
Frederick Koch dies at 86

Margo M. Langenberg and Frederick Koch attend the Getty Medal Dinner 2017 at The Morgan Library Museum on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for J. Paul Getty Trust)

NEW YORK (AP) – Frederick Koch, who kept a low profile as an arts benefactor rather than joining his rich family’s oil business, has died. He was 86.

His friend and longtime assistant John Olsen told the New York Times Koch died at his Manhattan home on Wednesday of heart failure.

Koch was the oldest of four sons of Fred Koch of Wichita, Kansas. He chose not to be a part of the family business that became the multinational corporation Koch Industries, but used his share of stock to help support a career as a benefactor of the arts and historic preservation.

