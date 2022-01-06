‘Free Admission Sundays’ at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images – Stone clock tower, of the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, is framed by leaves and blue sky in Wichita, Kansas.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will be offering ‘Free Admission Sundays’ to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in 2022, along with free street parking on the weekends.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is located in downtown Wichita at 204 S Main St, occupying the original Wichita City 1890 Hall. They feature dozens of exhibits that include thousands of artifacts. The museum also consists of a gift shop that contains books, souvenirs, and gift items.

Regular museum hours:

  • Tuesday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday through Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission prices:

  • Tuesday through Saturday: $5 for adults, $2 for children
  • Sunday: Free admission

OUR VISION: To provide a world-class Museum experience, advancing the understanding and exploration of the rich historical and cultural heritage of Wichita and Sedgwick County Kansas.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

For more information, call 316-265-9314 or visit wichitahistory.org.

The Historical Museum is supported by The City of Wichita & The Sedgwick County Kansas Board of Commissioners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories