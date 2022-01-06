‘Free Admission Sundays’ at the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

Getty Images – Stone clock tower, of the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum, is framed by leaves and blue sky in Wichita, Kansas.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum will be offering ‘Free Admission Sundays’ to the public from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Sunday in 2022, along with free street parking on the weekends.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum is located in downtown Wichita at 204 S Main St, occupying the original Wichita City 1890 Hall. They feature dozens of exhibits that include thousands of artifacts. The museum also consists of a gift shop that contains books, souvenirs, and gift items.

Regular museum hours:

Tuesday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission prices:

Tuesday through Saturday: $5 for adults, $2 for children

Sunday: Free admission

OUR VISION: To provide a world-class Museum experience, advancing the understanding and exploration of the rich historical and cultural heritage of Wichita and Sedgwick County Kansas. The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum

For more information, call 316-265-9314 or visit wichitahistory.org.

The Historical Museum is supported by The City of Wichita & The Sedgwick County Kansas Board of Commissioners.