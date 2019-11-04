Free bus rides for Wichitans on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Transit is giving free rides on all traditional bus routes to and from polling locations as well as all other trips on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Riders don’t have to provide any documentation of voting to get a ride.

“Offering free rides on Election Day provides all Wichitans the ability to get to the polls and back in a safe manner,” said Mike Tann, Wichita Transit Director.

The buses will operate on their normal weekday schedule with service hours covering the full voting hours of each polling location.

For information on polling locations, you can visit the Sedgwick County Election Office Website here. A free online trip planner, along with bus route and schedule information is available at: Wichitatransit.org.

