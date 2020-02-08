Free dental clinic brings in hundreds

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people are walking through the doors to get their chance to have their teeth cleaned, filled, or even taken out.

Paul Rios, like many others, waited several hours for his chance to get free dental treatment.

“This ain’t my first, this is like my what, this is my second year coming this time, but yeah, I loved it,” Rios said.

The Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation holds free dental clinics around the state each year and it’s the second one held in Dodge City.

“We’ve got dentists coming from Kansas City, Wichita, Manhattan, all over the place really, even students from hygiene schools all across the state are here, and it’s just great to see everyone come together to do something nice for the community like this,” said local dentist Logan Morse.

“It’s first come, first serve as far as the patients goes, and a lot of our patients ended up staying up overnight to get their treatment today,” said local chair member Shawna Harris.

With nearly 1000 volunteers, more than 1,600 patients receive treatment during this two-day event.

Paul Rios is the 30,000 patient in the program’s 19 years of giving back.

The project costs nearly $150,000, in return about $1 million of donated dental care is brought into the community and it’s something Rios said he looks forward to every year.

The clinic will be opening their doors again on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 in the morning.

