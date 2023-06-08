WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Stop Suicide ICT is hosting a Free Family Fun Day at O.J. Watson Park.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11. There are activities scheduled for all ages.

Activities include rides, face painting, rock painting, and balloon animals. There will also be access to free resources.

All events and activities are free. The event is sponsored by the Coonrod Family, Therapy Corner, Liz McGinness, and Stop Wichita ICT.

Stop Suicide ICT is a non-profit organization that provides training, educational materials, and resources to businesses, schools, churches, and other non-profit organizations to educate and raise awareness on suicide in the Wichita community.