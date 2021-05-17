Free fishing days coming to Kansas in June

If you haven’t got around to buying a fishing permit in Kansas or Missouri this year then you’re in luck next month for a couple of days.

Free fishing feel take place on June 5 and June 6, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. On these days, all residents and visitors in Kansas can fish without a valid fishing license. KDWPT said all public lands, equipment, length and creel restrictions still apply.

Free fishing days in Missouri will take place on June 12 and June 13. According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, anyone may fish in Missouri on these days without having to buy a fishing permit, trout permit or trout park daily tag.

Aside from not needing permits, other fishing regulations remain in effect during the free fishing days in Missouri, such as limits on size and number of fish an angler may keep. Special permits may still be required at some county, city, or private fishing areas. Trespass laws remain in effect on private property.