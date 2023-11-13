WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is hosting a free household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the southeast part of the Walmart parking lot at 5475 N. Meridian.

Vehicles can enter off 53rd Street North and follow the signs to the collection site. The event is for households and not businesses.

Residents may drop off items, including paint, aerosols, batteries, used motor fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaners and fluorescent light bulbs for recycling or proper disposal at no charge.

Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers and controlled substances will not be accepted.

Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and allow Sedgwick County staff to unload the materials intended for disposal.

For more, contact the Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 316-660-7464 or visit their website.