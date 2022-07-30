WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society held its first vaccine and microchip clinic on Saturday and served 200 pets.

People brought their cats and dogs to Evergreen Park to get the free service.

“It is a great opportunity for people to come out and make sure their pets are staying healthy. We also had a food giveaway as well, so we are doing microchips, so if that pet gets lost, hopefully, it is an easy return to their parents as well,” said Shanna Ireland Kansas Humane Society Community engagement director.

The Humane Society sold out of free tickets early and hopes to hold more events like this in the future.