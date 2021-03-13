Free lunches offered during spring break to children in Wichita, Haysville and Oaklawn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Partners for Wichita announced that “Filling the Gap Lunches for Kids” will serve free lunches to children and youth ages 18 and under, during spring break on Monday March 12 and March 22, from noon until 1 p.m. at 12 sites in Wichita, Haysville, and Oaklawn. (see list below)

“Filling the Gap Lunches for Kids,” is a program that collaborates with the Kansas Food Bank,

volunteers and community organizations to feed children/youth.

This year, due to the COVID restraints the group is providing a weeks’ worth of meals on Monday to kids that are present at each site.

Donations and grants from individuals, congregations, and organizations make the program possible. Meals will be offered again during the summer break gap when kids cannot each lunch at the Summer Food Service Program coordinated by USD259.

Donations may be sent to Partners for Wichita, 925 N Waco, Wichita, KS 67203, and designated for “Filling the Gap.” Secure online donations can be made via the Partners for Wichita website at www.partnersforwichita.org.

When? March 15 (Monday only) 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where? Two different locations

Oaklawn Location

Oaklawn Activity Center

(4904 S. Clifton)

Haysville Location

Haysville United Methodist Church

(601 E. Grand)

When? March 22 (Monday only) 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Where? 10 different locations

Downtown Location

Salvation Army Downtown

(350 N. Market)

South/Southwest Locations

Cross Point Church

(1515 E. Harry)

Salvation Army Orchard Corps

(1910 S. Everett)

North/Northwest Locations

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center

(2700 N. Woodland)

HumanKind Ministries Villa Court

(930 N. Market)

South/Southeast Locations

Colvin Neighborhood Resource Center

(2820 S. Roosevelt)

Hilltop Urban Church

(910 S. Bluffview Dr.)

Salvation Army Citadel Corps

(1739 S. Elpyco St.)

Northeast Locations

Atwater Neighborhood Resource Center

(2755 E. 19th St. N.)

Tabernacle COGIC

(1502 E. 17th St. N.)