The City of Wichita Park & Recreation is hosting a Snow Day on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.
Parents/guardians have to sign a waiver. They can do it at the event. Adult supervision is needed for children under 10.
Participants are asked to park across the street from the Mid-America All-Indian Center and use the crosswalk and light to walk across Seneca St.
Once inside the snow fencing, officials ask that you climb the hill on the sides rather than up the middle.
Dunkin’ will be providing free coffee and hot chocolate while supplies last. Donuts will be for sale on site.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CLICK HERE
LATEST STORIES:
- Free Snow Day tomorrow at Mid-America All-Indian Center
- Kansas police chief removes public post showing expletive on officer’s coffee cup
- Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, plane crash in Lafayette kills 5, congregation in mourning after gunman attacked church, Identity thieves steal vehicle
- Topeka bank robber stole employee’s vehicle, fled
- Young bull moose spotted twice in north-central Kansas