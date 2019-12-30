Free Snow Day tomorrow at Mid-America All-Indian Center

The City of Wichita Park & Recreation is hosting a Snow Day on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.

Parents/guardians have to sign a waiver. They can do it at the event. Adult supervision is needed for children under 10.

Participants are asked to park across the street from the Mid-America All-Indian Center and use the crosswalk and light to walk across Seneca St.

Once inside the snow fencing, officials ask that you climb the hill on the sides rather than up the middle.

Dunkin’ will be providing free coffee and hot chocolate while supplies last. Donuts will be for sale on site.

