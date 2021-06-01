Free sunscreen available at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you forget to apply sunscreen before you go to a Wind Surge ballgame, you can help yourself to free sunscreen at one of the dispensers around Riverfront Stadium.

Central Care Cancer Center is partnering with McPherson College’s Health Science program and the Wichita Wind Surge to put the sunscreen dispensers around the Wichita stadium.

There are six dispensers located at entry gates. They will be available at games, concerts and other stadium events. They dispense free SPF 30 sunscreen to help people prevent skin cancer.

Central Care’s oncologists recommend using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 and to reapply sunscreen while out in the sun for long periods of time.

“We are always looking for opportunities to give back to our communities. We are thrilled to join with McPherson College in providing a service to the public that brings convenience to a necessity and allows everyone to enjoy the new beautiful Riverfront Stadium in comfort,” said Logan Schrag, chief strategic officer for Central Care.