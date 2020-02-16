Free Tax Assistance Program at the United Way of the Plains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tax filing season is underway, and many people are now working to fill out their returns. The deadline to file or request an extension is April 15 according to the IRS.

For those needing help, The United Way of the Plains is providing a free Tax Assistance Program for those who average an income of $56,000 a year, depending on their factors.

“We have different locations across the community, and so by dialing 2-1-1, they can find a location that is near them or one that would be convenient for them,” said Delane Butler, United Way of the Plains Vice President of Marketing.

Once you set up an appointment, volunteers can help you fill out your taxes.

“I should point out that these volunteers are trained by the IRS and certified, and they use software that is certified for this program,” added Butler.

The annual service will be available until April 15. For more information on the tax preparation program, click here.

