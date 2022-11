WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Convoy of Hope will feed lots of people with a free community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bethel Life Center at 3777 S. Meridian.

This Thanksgiving, they plan to feed more than 800 people.

If you would like to volunteer, click here to sign up.

For transportation to the meal, call 316-522-7148.