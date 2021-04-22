Free tire disposal to be held this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is hosting a free waste tire collection for residents and businesses.

Businesses and governments in Sedgwick County can drop off tires today, April 22, until 3 p.m. Companies that accept payment for tire disposal are not permitted to participate.

Sedgwick County residents can drop off tires Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Businesses will not be allowed to drop off tires on these two days.

Take tires to the Sedgwick County West Yard, 4701 S. West St.

The tire disposal is limited to 100 tires per load. Be prepared to unload your own tires.