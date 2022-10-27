WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There is a demand for skilled workers in Wichita, and one area school is offering to train people for the jobs for free.

WSU Tech offers the Wichita Promise full-ride scholarship program to help support the aviation and manufacturing sectors throughout the region. Classes begin in January, and the training takes eight to 10 weeks.

Students who complete the program will leave with a certificate, job opportunities and no college debt. The scholarship is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“With the Wichita Promise, we are able to address the biggest barrier facing students, paying for college, while meeting our region’s workforce needs by providing in-demand education and training at no cost to the student,” Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech president, said in a news release.

Recently, Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation announced pay hikes. WSU Tech hopes that will increase interest in aerospace manufacturing careers, like sheet metal assembly, composite fabrication and process mechanics.

The school says both companies offer guaranteed job interviews to students in the Wichita Promise aviation and manufacturing programs.

“It’s exciting to see the recent investments made by our local aircraft companies,” James Hall, dean of Aviation and Manufacturing at WSU Tech. “Competitive salaries and opportunities for growth will attract skilled aviation workers and ultimately keep them in Wichita.”

Programs that are eligible for the spring semester scholarship include:

Aviation sheet metal assembly, technical certificate

CNC operator, technical certificate

Composite fabrication, technical certificate

Process mechanic (paint), technical certificate

For students who want to become registered nurses, practical nurses, or work in surgical technology, the Wichita Promise scholarship will cover the pre-requisite courses. The health care classes also begin in January.

A total of over $150,000 in scholarships is available, but WSU Tech says more may be offered based on demand.

The deadline to enroll is Dec. 1, 2022. To view eligibility requirements and program details and to apply, click here.