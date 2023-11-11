WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, 200 pets got free vaccines and microchips thanks to the Kansas Humane Society.

This is the third clinic of the year by KHS.

WSU Tech and KHS volunteers helped run the event and Petco Loves donated the vaccines.

KHS said they sold out within 14 minutes of opening the clinic and said the need is there.

“Not everybody can afford vaccines, microchips, and vet visits, and we are here to fill in that need,” said Kansas Humane Society Director of Communications and Marketing, Jordan Bani-Younes.

KHS is working to add more clinics in 2024.