WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Art Museum has stopped charging general admission to visitors. Entry is now free for the galleries that showcase the museum’s permanent collection.

General admission used to cost $10 for adults, $5 for seniors 55 and older, and $3 for students.

“The museum’s founder, Louise Caldwell Murdock, wanted Wichita to have an art museum, and her will established the collection of art by American painters and sculptors as a gift to the city,” Anne Kraybill, WAM director and CEO, said in a news release. “We want everyone to have access to this incredible collection every day the museum is open.”

When the museum has major, temporary exhibitions, there will be a price for adults, but children under 18 will still get in for free. WAM members will get in free.

Major temporary exhibitions in 2023:

-Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper, from Feb. 18 through May 14

-Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass, from June 11 through Sept. 10

-Portraits of Hope featuring William H. Johnson and Barbara Earl Thomas, from Oct. 8 through Jan. 14, 2024

WAM members get other benefits, including discounts in the Museum Store.

Other than holidays, the Wichita Art Museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.