FREEZING PIPES: Cold temperatures keep local plumbing companies busy

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –The cold is here to stay for a while — making for a perfect situation for frozen pipes and frozen pipes related issues. One Wichita plumbing company is being inundated with calls this week. Local technician Chris Griffith said it’s not too late to make sure it doesn’t happen to you. “We have another tech getting ready to go out and do some,” he said.

Griffith calls himself a sprinkler guy, but once the temperatures nose dive, he and many of his co-workers switch gears. “I have about 5 or 6 today I believe the tech that I talked to yesterday had about 8 calls,” Griffith said.

One of those callers was Heather Deese. The pipes in her daughter’s home froze. “Its a big burden when it happens and financially it does hit you hard,” said Deese.

Deese was forced to take out a small loan to pay for it. “400 dollars is not easy to come up with especially with the hard times,” said Deese.

Griffith said there are some things you can do to avoid this burden. “You really want to have your pipes insulated maybe with some heat tape or a heat cord,” said Griffith.

Griffith also recommends turning on your faucet to keep the water flowing. “It is not fun I know they really don’t like calling me out to do this and i really don’t like standing out here doing this hahaha,” said Griffith.

Griffith said it’s also a good idea to make sure your pipes are still properly insulated this unfortunately is what caused the issue for Deese.