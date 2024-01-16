MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — Freezing temperatures made it hard for firefighters to battle a fire at a mobile home in Mulvane Monday night.

Mulvane Fire Rescue says they responded in 5°F temperatures with a -14° windchill.

Upon arrival at the scene at 7:18 p.m., crews found a doublewide mobile home and a fifth-wheel camper fully involved in flames. MFR said by the time they arrived, the home and camper had already mostly collapsed.

Derby Fire and Rescue says a barn and propane tank were exposed by the fire, but only the home was damaged. DFR considers it a total loss.

(Courtesy: Mulvane Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Mulvane Fire Rescue)

“Crews fought freezing water lines and valves and freezing truck airlines as the evening progressed,” said MFR in a Facebook post.

Since the fire was in a rural area, a water tanker shuttle was utilized.

DFR says Engine 82 with Acting Lieutenant Josh Pater, FF. Nelson. FF. Walker, and FF. Reavis remained on the scene for over two hours to help bring the fire under control.

A wood-burning stove is thought to be the cause of the fire, but an investigation is ongoing.

No one was reportedly injured.

Cowley County Fire District IV and Sumner County Fire 9 also assisted in extinguishing the fire.