Freezing temperatures: How to stay warm safely

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As the temperatures drop, the calls go up for Spiker Heating and Air.

“It’s been real busy! Especially with the change over from all that everybody is finishing up with their conditioners. Now they are starting to test their furnaces and all that to get prepared,” said Spiker Heating and Air employee, Tailor Schoomaker.

The workers are reminding people the importance of having a carbon monoxide detector and practicing other preventative measures.

“You can check and change your filters and all that when you test your furnace. It can also help save on your energy bill,” said Schoomaker.

Cold snaps can be a busy time for heating companies and fire firefighters, who often find themselves responding to heating related emergencies.

“We usually have an up tick in fires because people haven’t paid attention to the appliances,” said Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis.

Bevis says check your furnaces and chimney. Also make sure to use your space heater properly. They should be plugged directly into a wall socket. He says, “extension cords are not made to hold that much energy and can lead to failure.”

If you live in an older home there is an extra word of caution for you.

“An older electrical system may actually lead to over heating of the conductors of the wires. In an attic space, we actually have combustible installation that may catch fire,” said Bevis.

The fire marshal says to only use space heaters under supervision. He recommends turning off the space heater if you leave the house or even the room where it’s operating.

LATEST STORIES: