Friday evening accident leaves Cheney in the dark

CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Friday evening accident left the town of Cheney without power.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office says that shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, a Ford F-250 pickup was northbound on 375th Street West when the driver lost control of the truck. The truck left the roadway overturned and struck a nearby power pole.

Westar Energy reports that power in the city of Cheney is out due to the downed powerlines, and they are working to restore power as soon as possible. According to a Westar spokesman, a time for restoration of power is not available.

The occupants of the truck, three teens suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The sheriff’s department said that the accident is still under investigation and that speed may have played a part in the accident.