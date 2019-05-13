Friends, family rally in support of Wichita man convicted of rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a case that has gained national attention, even support from celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

Sunday, a rally was held at McAdams Park in support of Albert Wilson, a Wichita man who was convicted of rape in Lawrence earlier this year. It’s led some to question his conviction and the sentence.

“My son had no record. Period. Not a ticket,” says Edith Dotson, Wilson’s mother. “He really doesn’t even know where he is right now. He is lost.”

Wilson was sentenced to 12 years after being convicted of the rape of a teenage girl he met at a bar in Lawrence. Wilson was 20 at the time.

“I just need help from somebody getting my baby out of there because he does not deserve what he is getting now,” says Dotson.

His mother and a group at McAdams Park believes Wilson did not get a fair trial. During the trial, Wilson’s lawyer argued that DNA evidence did not corroborate the woman’s report, and Wilson testified that he thought the teen wanted to have sex with him, but said they did not have intercourse.

The KBI testified that forensic testing did not necessarily mean intercourse didn’t occur, and the state argued the evidence did corroborate the teen’s account. After his conviction, Wilson’s lawyer argued for a departure from typical sentencing, hoping for a lighter sentence. But Wilson was given a sentence in line with the Kansas sentencing guidelines. Wilson’s family and loved ones say they don’t believe justice was served.

“A person that would never do any harm to anyone. He would rather help than destroy. He took himself and came a long way. I mean a long way,” his mother says.

One of his best friends says he recently spoke with him.

“He said, ‘bro, this case is actually bigger than me.'” Brylan Donaldson goes on to say, “Ultimately, it comes down to systematic issues and general things that we have to ask ourselves about our society and our identity and place within it, that I think we need to have a larger conversation around.”

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, the prosecutor in the case, Amy McGowan, said in a statement, “The offense robbed the victim of the person that she would go on to become. What he did to her violated and changed her.”

