WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends of Felines KS (FoFKS), a local Trap-Neuter-Return organization, is hosting its second annual Black Cat Event.

Black Cat Event flyer (Courtesy: Friends of Felines KS)

The event is being held to educate the younger generation about the importance of spaying and neutering pets, as well as other animal care.

It will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plum Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St. FoFKS recommends entering from 21st St and turning left at the first road. The Plum Shelter is past the Boundless Playground.

There will be a variety of free educational opportunities and games for kids and teens to participate in. Participants will receive a booklet to fill out as they visit the various animal advocate and rescue groups. Once filled, participants will receive a pawsitively awesome animal advocate button.

Activities include a TNR story time, temporary tattoos, a photo booth and even the opportunity to make a cat toy.

There will be games such as memory, a ring toss, trap a feral kid, a crazy cat lady race and TNR bowling.

Educational demos include vaccinations, a live trap and a drop trap and how to build a shelter.

There will also be exhibits such as that’s so gross, farm animals, and wellness on wheels clinic.

Bring cash to participate in a raffle, get your face painted and grab a snack.