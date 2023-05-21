WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A father says he coming to help the mother of his child who was shot twice and left critically injured Saturday night in Old Town.

Jamari Hoy met the mother of his child in high school. He says they were friends before their six-year relationship.

“We’ve been through good times, bad times, and I love her and everything,” Hoy said.

Hoy said when he heard the news of the mother of his child from a friend, he was hurt.

“She [friend] told me she got shot,” Hoy said. “I was like, ‘Don’t tell me that, cause I don’t want to hear nothing like that right now.'”

He says more friends began to call and text him, telling him what happened.

“I actually knew it was for real and serious, and they broke me,” Hoy said. “Cause we have a daughter, she don’t need to go through stuff like that. We’re a family.”

At the time of the shooting, Hoy was in Atlanta, Georgia. He will be in Wichita Sunday, less than 24 hours after the shooting occurred.

He says he is coming back to take care of his six-month-old baby girl and her mother.

“I know she gon’ need me as a man of our family to step up and help her out,” Hoy said.

Hoy says the mother of his child is surrounded by her family.

“Just like I am coming down to help, they all right there with her,” Hoy said. “I know she has family that’s gonna need her. I’m praying for her.”

Hoy said what happened is not right and that the alleged suspect needs to be caught.

“Whatever she [alleged suspect] did was wrong, very wrong,” Hoy said. “She has a daughter, you don’t need to pull the trigger, none of that. Let it be. It’s wrong.”

Hoy says the mother of his child is a great person.

“She’s smart, she’s good at basketball, she’s a great woman. She’s intelligent, that’s why I met her and kept her with me, cause you know, she taught me a lot of things. I taught her a lot of things. We had that connection,” Hoy said. “She’s a beautiful woman, she’s a good mother, I’ll never take that from her at all.”

At the end of the day, Hoy says he wants to make sure the mother of his child is well.

“Just wanna hear her voice, see her, just thank God that she’s still alive,” Hoy said. “She’s coming back, she’s coming back. She’s a strong woman. She can fight, fight her butt off.”

If anyone has information on this case, the Wichita Police Department asks that you please call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.