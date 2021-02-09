Friends University announces major facility improvement project

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Friends University has announced a major facility improvement project to the Garvey Athletic Center projected to begin in May 2021.

This project is the first phase of the RISE Up Capital Campaign, which will include other updates and renovations across campus.

In the last year due to COVID-19, Friends University has seen tremendous growth, including an increase in fall enrollment, new degree programs, new athletic programs and cumulative giving of $21 million from alumni and friends including $2 million of the $2.3 million needed for the Garvey Athletic Center project.

“It is an incredible honor for Friends University to proceed with this renovation and invest in the future of the university and our student-athletes,” said Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, president of Friends University. “We are humbled by the many blessings we have received, especially with the uncertainties of the last year. This is a symbol that our community can stand together on a firm foundation of faith and thrive in the future.”

McCownGordon Construction has been selected as the contractor to complete the Garvey Center renovations.

The RISE Up Capital Campaign will continue and the next phase will include renovations to the Riney Fine Arts facility.

For additional information and updates on the RISE Up Capital Campaign, visit friends.edu/riseup.