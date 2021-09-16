Friends University baseball team plays for assisted living residents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents at Lakepoint Wichita had an afternoon filled with peanuts and crackerjacks.

The Friends University baseball team headed over to Lakepoint’s field, or rather courtyard, to practice playing some ball Thursday.

“It’s good entertainment. It’s something different. It’s wonderful to watch,” said one Lakepoint resident.

Residents and baseball players were glad to get out after the coronavirus had kept them cooped up.

“We have been pretty much isolated in our own apartments,” said the Lakepoint resident.

“We are excited to be here,” said Zach Biery, assistant coach. “This is one thing that we really didn’t get to do last year through COVID-19.”

Players and residents were able to mingle after practice.

“I actually met someone from my hometown,” said senior baseball player, Ricky Hocket, of Plainville.

Friends Univerity’s baseball team is hosting an alumni game on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Their first official game of the season is on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Westside Field versus Butler Community College. For their complete schedule, click here.